Mumbai: 66-year-old man dies during intercourse in Kurla hotel

A 66-year-old man died while having sexual intercourse with his partner in a hotel in Kurla on Monday morning.

According to the Kurla police, the deceased is a resident of the Worli Koliwada area and the woman works as a domestic help in the same building where he stays. The hotel management has told the police that the duo would frequently check into the hotel together.

The police said that they checked in at around 10 am on Monday and a short while later, the woman called up the reception to tell them that the man had fallen unconscious. The hotel staff rushed him to the Sion Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission.

The hospital authorities subsequently informed the Kurla police about the incident, and a team was sent to conduct inquiries.

The police recorded a statement from the woman, who told them that the deceased had consumed alcohol during intercourse.

“There are no injuries on the deceased's body and investigations so far have not thrown up any other signs of foul play either. We are awaiting the post mortem reports to know the exact cause of death. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered for the moment,” senior police inspector Ravindra Howale, Kurla police station said.

ALSO READ Assam: Three members of same family killed in elephant attack

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 08:40 PM IST