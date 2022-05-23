Assam: Three members of same family killed in elephant attack

In a tragic incident, three members of the same family were killed in an attack by a herd of wild elephants in Goalpara in Assam, informed Dhruba Dutta, Lakhipur Forest Ranger, ANI reported.

The deceased have been identified as Momin Ali Mollah (65), Zahura Bibi (8) and Sameeran Bibi (50) of Shalbari II block.

According to the Forest Ranger, a herd of wild elephants entered the village area to search for food.

There are reportedly around 42 wild elephants under Lakhipur Forest Range.

(with ANI inputs)

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 05:20 PM IST