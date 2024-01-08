 Mumbai: 60-Year-Old Woman Ends Life By Jumping Off Highrise In Kandivali
Mumbai: 60-Year-Old Woman Ends Life By Jumping Off Highrise In Kandivali

"Her younger son got married recently and went to live in his wife's house, which made the deceased depressed."

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 06:48 PM IST
Mumbai: 60-Year-Old Woman Ends Life By Jumping Off Highrise In Kandivali | Representational Photo

An elderly woman allegedly committed suicide on Monday by jumping out of the window of her 9th floor flat in Kandivali East in northern Mumbai, a police official said.
The incident took place in the morning at Sarova Tower in Thakur village, the Samta Nagar police station official added.

Victim had been undergoing treatment for depression

"Mangala Praveen Rathod (60) lived in the house with her husband, three children and daughter-in-law. Her younger son got married recently and went to live in his wife's house, which made the deceased depressed over the last seven to eight months," he said.

"She was undergoing treatment at home for depression. In the morning, when there was no one at home, she jumped out of the window. She was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital," the official said.
An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered and further probe into why she took this extreme step is underway, he added.

