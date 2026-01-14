Railway Vigilance Busts Fake Vendor Racket At Igatpuri Station, 28 Arrested In Security Crackdown

In a major security crackdown, the Central Railway Vigilance Department on Tuesday busted a large network of fake and illegal vendors operating at Igatpuri railway station, arresting 28 persons who were found posing as authorised catering staff while moving freely among passengers and trains. |

Kalyan: In a major security crackdown, the Central Railway Vigilance Department on Tuesday busted a large network of fake and illegal vendors operating at Igatpuri railway station, arresting 28 persons who were found posing as authorised catering staff while moving freely among passengers and trains.

Date of raid

The operation, carried out on January 13, 2026, has raised serious concerns about passenger safety and station security, as such unauthorised vendors are often used as a cover for thefts, robberies and other criminal activities on long-distance trains.

According to a senior vigilance official, the team recovered a large number of forged identity cards of M/s A.H. Wheeler and Dodamani Canteen from the arrested vendors. These fake IDs were being used to gain unrestricted access to platforms, trains and restricted areas of the station, making them a potential threat to both commuters and railway operations. Vigilance officials said they had received specific intelligence about the presence of fake vendors at Igatpuri. Acting on the tip-off, a special team conducted a surprise raid at various locations on the station premises and caught the 28 accused red-handed while they were operating as vendors.

Official statement

“All the arrested persons were carrying forged canteen and catering IDs. They were illegally selling food and moving in sensitive areas of the station without any authorisation,” a vigilance officer said. After the raid, the entire group was handed over to the Igatpuri Railway Protection Force (RPF) for further legal action.

Read Also Kalyan East Poll Campaign Turns Violent As Clash Erupts In Khadgolwali, Sena Workers Injured

The incident has once again exposed serious lapses in ground-level enforcement. Sources pointed out that despite the presence of GRP and RPF personnel on duty, illegal vendors continue to flourish, often due to negligence or vested interests. Such unauthorised hawkers have, in the past, been linked to incidents of pickpocketing, thefts and even organised crime aboard mail and express trains.

Expert warning

Railway security experts warn that the unchecked entry of fake vendors not only affects legitimate catering contractors but also poses a direct threat to passenger safety.

With 28 illegal vendors now in custody and fake IDs seized, the Vigilance Department has signalled that a wider crackdown may follow across other stations in the Mumbai–Nashik rail corridor.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/