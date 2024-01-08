Telangana: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Engineering Girl Student's Suicide; Sends Notices To Chief Secretary & DGP | file pic

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that an Engineering girl student committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of her college in Rangareddy district, Telangana, on January 5. Reportedly, the victim had joined the college just three months ago and was commuting daily by college bus from her residence in Kukatpally.

Violation of human rights

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights, which is a matter of concern. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Government of Telangana, calling for a detailed report on the matter within four weeks.

The report should also include the outcome of the police investigation, the inquiry conducted by the college administration, the action taken against the persons found responsible for the incident and steps taken or proposed to be taken to ensure that such painful incidents do not recur.

The media report

According to the media report on January 6, 2024, the eyewitnesses said that the victim took the extreme step even as her fellow students screamed at her to stop. She was rushed to a private hospital in Isnapur by the students and college management, where the doctors pronounced her “brought dead.”