Tragic Suicide At Gurukulam College: 17-Year-Old Student Found Dead In Dormitory

Tragic student suicide at Government SC Gurukulam College in Sangareddy district. Authorities investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 11:01 AM IST
article-image
Tragic Suicide At Gurukulam College: 17-Year-Old Student Found Dead In Dormitory | Representational Image

In a tragic incident at Government Scheduled Castes (SC) Gurukulam College in Ranjole village, Sangareddy district, a first-year Intermediate student named Swapna, aged 17, reportedly died by suicide on Sunday. The motive behind the suicide remains unclear, and authorities are investigating the circumstances.

Police Reports

As per reports from The New Indian Express, according to the police, Swapna had lunch with friends in the dining area during the afternoon and later returned to her dormitory.

Victim Rushed To The Hospital

Shockingly, she was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her dormitory by classmates, who promptly brought her down. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Swapna was declared brought dead.

The police have registered a case in connection with the incident and initiated an investigation. Swapna's body has been sent to the Zaheerabad government hospital for autopsy, according to The New Indian Express.

Similar Tragic Incident In The Past

Furthermore, this tragic event follows another student suicide just days prior, where a first-year BTech student from Gitam University ended her life by jumping from the fifth floor of the college building.

VIDEO: Student Smokes Weed In Classroom
