Mumbai: 53 poultry birds succumb to avian influenza in Maharashtra

A total of 53 poultry birds including 45 in Jalna and 8 in Nandurbar were found dead due to bird flu in Maharashtra. The samples are being sent for test to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal and Disease Investigation Section, Pune.

No mortality was found in other birds like herons, sparrows, parrots and crows.

According to the department of animal husbandry, so far, 10,65,847 poultry birds including 8,98,273 birds from Navapur in Nandurbar district, 60,75,791 eggs and 83,694 kg of poultry feed has been scientifically destroyed within a radius of 1 km from the poultry farm in the infected zones.

The government has released compensation of Rs 3.38 crore to the poultry farmers where the culling of poultry birds, disposal of eggs and poultry feed have been carried out in the infected zones for containment of bird flu.

The state government has delegated powers to the district collectors under the provisions of Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases Act, 2009 for the prevention, control and eradication of bird flu.

Poultry farmers have been urged to follow strict biosecurity measures. Chicken shop proprietors are strictly directed to use gloves and a mask to cover the mouth and nose. They have also been asked to follow hygiene practices in the shop and to maintain social distance.