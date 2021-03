A total of 267 birds including 261 poultry birds in Maharashtra were found dead due of bird flu. Of the 261 poultry birds 243 were in Beed, 12 in Nandurbar and 6 in Palghar while motility of six other birds including herons, sparrows and parrots was reported. No death was reported in crows.

The samples are being forwarded for testing to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal and Diseases Investigation Section, Pune.