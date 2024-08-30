Mumbai: 423 Disabled Quota Staff To Undergo Recertification Following Bogus Certificate Scam | Representative Image

Mumbai: After the scandalous bogus disability certificate scam, which was exposed by a vigilant city-based RTI activist, the certificates of candidates hired under the disabled quota will be reverified. Any candidate found with a fraud certificate will face strict action.

The health services directorate has issued a letter to the Commissioner Disabilities, instructing them to conduct a re-medical examination of candidates who secured jobs under the disabled category and to take action against those holding fake certificates.

The case of trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, which has gained attention nationwide, has brought the issue of fake disability certificates to light. She is accused of submitting fake disability and caste certificates to secure her selection.

Considering the injustice faced by genuine disabled candidates, the Students' Rights Association and the Minister for Disability Welfare, MLA Bacchu Kadu, launched a “fake disability certificate detection campaign” in July 2024. This campaign revealed the names of several individuals who had submitted fake disability certificates.

Read Also Delhi HC Extends Interim Protection Of Suspended Trainee IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar Till August 29

“Individuals who secure certificates under the disabled quota often exploit various loopholes and obtain exemptions on different grounds. The Disability Commissioner, Health Department, and MPSC must take strict and decisive measures against such practices. A committee, similar to the one for caste certificate verification, should be established for verifying disability certificates,” said Mahesh Bade, Students' Rights Association.