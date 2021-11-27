Mumbai: 42,000 names deleted from Andheri voter list, Congress complains to SEC

A Congress corporator from Andheri has registered her objection against decision made by the election officers for deleting names of 42,000 voters of her constituency from the voter list. Meher Mohsin Haider, corporator from Andheri East, has written to State Election Commissioner UPS Madan objecting to the deletion.

The letter blamed the officers of 165 Andheri West Election Office for removing the names of 42,000 voters on the ground that there is no photo in the voter list.

In her letter, she said that her constituency is densely populated and there are a large number of slums situated in the area, but election officers are not taking efforts to find those voters and take their photographs.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Haider said: "Slumdwellers may be poor and some of them illiterate, but they should not be deprived of their right to vote." She said the election officials should take extra efforts to search for such voters.

"Election officers need to organise camps in such areas so that people who reside in far off corners can come and get themselves registered. But, officers are doing nothing and have just prepared 42,000 letters in an attempt to post them."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 09:37 AM IST