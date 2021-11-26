Mumbai: Crackdown on illegal lottery centres; 3 operators, customers held

In a crackdown on illegal activities, the Zone 12 of Mumbai Police have busted three illegal lottery centres and have nabbed three operators along with customers.

Police had received a tip-off about the illegal lottery centres on November 24 and subsequently, a raid was conducted at three different locations-- Laxmi Online Lottery Center, Lucky Khel Lotto and Jaiswal Traders Online Lottery Center.

Police found three computer sets, six customers, apprehended three operators, along with cash ₹29,000.

Police have booked the accused people under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Gambling Act.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 11:03 PM IST