Mumbai: Crackdown on illegal lottery centres; 3 operators, customers held

In a crackdown on illegal activities, the Zone 12 of Mumbai Police have busted three illegal lottery centres and have nabbed three operators along with customers.
Police had received a tip-off about the illegal lottery centres on November 24 and subsequently, a raid was conducted at three different locations-- Laxmi Online Lottery Center, Lucky Khel Lotto and Jaiswal Traders Online Lottery Center.
Police found three computer sets, six customers, apprehended three operators, along with cash ₹29,000.
Police have booked the accused people under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Gambling Act.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)