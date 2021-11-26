Mumbai: Son of college principal held for stealing scooter from Aarey Road

The Vanrai Police arrested the 19-year-old son of a school principal in connection to the theft of a scooter.

Police said that the teen and his friend stole a parked scooter from Aarey Road, Goregaon East, on November 19.

The scooterist had left the keys in his two-wheeler when he went to a nearby shop. After a police complaint was registered, police scrutinised the CCTV footage and tracked down the accused duo.

They do not have a past criminal record and are college students. A magistrate court has sent them to judicial custody.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Man held with ambergris worth Rs 15 cr at Aarey

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 10:58 PM IST