e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Maharashtra govt to give Rs 50,000 aid to kin of COVID-19 victimsCOVID-19: Maharashtra records 852 new cases, 34 deaths, 665 recoveriesIndia updates list of 'at-risk' countries
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 10:58 PM IST

Mumbai: Son of college principal held for stealing scooter from Aarey Road

Police said that the teen and his friend stole a parked scooter from Aarey Road, Goregaon East, on November 19.
Staff Reporter
Photo: Representative Image

Photo: Representative Image

Advertisement

The Vanrai Police arrested the 19-year-old son of a school principal in connection to the theft of a scooter.

Police said that the teen and his friend stole a parked scooter from Aarey Road, Goregaon East, on November 19.

The scooterist had left the keys in his two-wheeler when he went to a nearby shop. After a police complaint was registered, police scrutinised the CCTV footage and tracked down the accused duo.

They do not have a past criminal record and are college students. A magistrate court has sent them to judicial custody.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Man held with ambergris worth Rs 15 cr at Aarey Mumbai: Man held with ambergris worth Rs 15 cr at Aarey

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 10:58 PM IST
Advertisement