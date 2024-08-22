Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Thief Arrested For Stealing Silver Worth ₹13,000 From Police Quarters In Mahim | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 40-year-old thief has been arrested for stealing silver items valued at Rs 13,000 from police quarters rooms in Mahim. The theft took place around 2am, while officers were asleep in nearby rooms. The accused Kamaruddin Sallauddin Shaikh, who has a history of similar crimes, broke into the rooms using a screwdriver.

The police quarters, which include both residential and storage rooms, were under CCTV surveillance, capturing Shaikh’s actions. Using the footage and assistance from a technical team, the police apprehended Shaikh in Kurla.

He has confessed to the theft, and authorities are now investigating whether he has been involved in other thefts in recent days. The court has granted police custody of Shaikh until August 28.