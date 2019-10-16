Mumbai: 40-year-old man commits suicide by jumping in front train after he was unable to find missing daughter

On Sunday, a 40-year-old man committed suicide by jumping in front of a train. The man committed suicide after he was unable to trace his missing 17-year-old daughter.

According to Mid-Day, the deceased has been identified as Pancharam Rithadia. He had left a suicide note behind in which he mentioned that the Nehru Nagar police did not listen to his grievances. Rithadia also listed five people allegedly linked to his daughter's disappearance. The government railway police (RPF) on Tuesday registered a case of abetment against the five.

After Rithadia's daughter went missing, the 40-year-old registered a missing person's complaint at the Nehru Nagar police station on April 25. He lived in Chembur’s Thakar Bapa Colony with his wife and children. Rithadia’s family alleged that Bhagchand Fulwaria was responsible for his daughter’s disappearance, as he had had told his wife that four associates of Fulwaria had been harassing him.

On Sunday, Rithadia left home on the pretext of recharging his phone. But in the evening around 8.30 pm, when his son, Sunil, got in touch with him he told him he was going to commit suicide. After which, Sunil rushed to police station.