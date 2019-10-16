Mumbai: 4-year-old girl dies after portion of balcony slab collapses in Virar

A four-year-old girl lost her life after a portion of balcony slab of a four-storeyed building fell on her in Nityanand Nagar, Kopri in Virar.

According to Hindustan Times, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening, when four-year-old Bhoomi Vinod Patil was playing in the passageway of the common balcony on the third floor when the concrete portion fell on her. Local fire brigade personnel and police have rushed to the site for rescue operations, and further details were awaited from there.

Eighty families residing in the building have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. The body has been sent for a post mortem and the report is awaited. Virar police have registered a case of accidental death.