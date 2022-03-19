Mumbai: 4-year-old girl reunited with parents within hours after she went missing

The Dongri police have reunited a 4-year-old girl with her parents after she went missing. The police said the girl left home with her grandmother and missed her way back but was traced within hours after she was reported missing.

The police said on March 17, at around 3:45 pm, the father of the child Rafiq Shaikh, after a long search of her daughter approached the police station to report that his daughter Alina Shaikh (4) had gone with her grandmother to chawal galli in Dongri and did not return.

Shabana Shaikh, senior police inspector, Dongri police station informed all the beat marshals and detectives to carry out the search of the girl child with the help of the picture provided by the parents.

"One of the team found them at Mustafa mansion in the Pydhonie area. She was scared and crying when she was found. Our team had traced her within an hour after she went missing and was reunited with her parents," said Shabana Shaikh explaining the smile on the parent's faces after reuniting their kids was just a reward to the team who searched for her in lanes and corners of Dongri area.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 07:31 PM IST