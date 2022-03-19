Navi Mumbai: Women who excelled in their lives despite odds felicitated in Kharghar

Magical Mom Events and Entertainment organized observed International Women’s Day by felicitating women who excelled in their lives despite odds. The felicitation programme was held at Little World Mall in Kharghar.

At the event, Kavita Shetty, who was attacked by acid but resumed her life without fear of overcoming it, Manisha Lakde, a woman rickshaw puller who started her rickshaw business with the aim of helping her family financially, Gracie Pillai, Sakhi Agarbatti (Hope Mirror Foundation) is a women's organization that honors women and women's organizations in various field were felicitated. The felicitation function is followed by a cultural and dance programme.

The event was attended by Kavita Choutam, Mayor Panvel Municipal Corporation, Mamta Pritam Mhatre, Director, JM Mhatre Charitable Society, Corporator Leena Garad, Former Corporator Shashikala Singh, Senior Police Inspector (Crime Branch) among others.

