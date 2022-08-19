Mumbai: 4 buildings ready for possession in Bandra Government Colony | FPJ

Mumbai: Of the 12 new buildings coming up under the ongoing Bandra Government Colony redevelopment project, four buildings that were made ready this month will soon be handed for possession, said a state government official.

The Bandra government colony land is spread over 80 acres, of which only six acres of land is being utilised to build the new structures. These 12 new buildings will accommodate Class 3 & 4 staffers. A total of 2,012 tenements will be made available under the project.

A plan for a total of 14 buildings was made and the work on the remaining two buildings, which will house Class 1 officers of GAD (General Administration Department), is yet to begin. A revised tender for these two buildings will be called soon, informed the official.

The Bandra Government Colony redevelopment will open up space in the prime area of the Mumbai suburbs. The location is also very close to the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), which has been developed as the commercial centre of Mumbai. Similarly, the vacant land of Bandra Government Colony nearby Kalanagar Junction and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray'shouse will alsobe monetised.