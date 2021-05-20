Mumbai: 370 cases of lockdown violations reported on May 19; 465 persons booked

Mumbai: Mumbai Police booked 465 people and registered 370 cases against them for flouting the Covid lockdown regulations. According to the data, most violations recorded on Wednesday were related to opening other shop establishments despite lockdown-like curbs being imposed in the city. Police have booked the violators under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for disobedience of orders promulgated by a public servant.

Chaitanya S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) said that on Wednesday of the 370 cases of lockdown violations, 76 cases were registered for wandering without a valid reason, 104 for not wearing a mask and 122 for operating non-essential shops despite orders forbidding it. While 45 cases were registered on Wednesday for gathering in public, four cases were registered for illegal vehicular movement and two for operating a hotel establishment.