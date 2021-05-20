Maharashtra: COVID-19 active cases plummet below 4 lakh-mark; 47,371 recover, 738 die in a day

The active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra have plummeted below the 4 lakh-mark. There are 3,83,253 active cases, the official data released on Thursday evening showed.

Maharashtra recorded 29,911 new COVID-19 cases in the day. Besides, 738 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 85,355.

47,371 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 50,26,308. The recovery rate in the state stands at 91.43%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.55%.