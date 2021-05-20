Maharashtra: COVID-19 active cases plummet below 4 lakh-mark; 47,371 recover, 738 die in a day

The active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra have plummeted below the 4 lakh-mark. There are 3,83,253 active cases, the official data released on Thursday evening showed.
Maharashtra recorded 29,911 new COVID-19 cases in the day. Besides, 738 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 85,355.
47,371 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 50,26,308. The recovery rate in the state stands at 91.43%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.55%.
Currently, 29,35,409 people are in home quarantine and 21,648 people are in institutional quarantine.
The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 3767 new cases on Thursday.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 4884 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 7130 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 3262 new cases, Aurangabad circle 1640, Latur circle 2245, Akola circle 4364, and Nagpur circle recorded 2619 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
