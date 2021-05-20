Mumbai: BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal plans to vaccinate entire city in 60 days, says 'will procure 1 cr doses of Sputnik V'

In a bid to ramp up the vaccination process in Mumbai, BrihanMumbai Muncipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that the city is importing one crore doses of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

“Even as we have already received responses from three bidders on Tuesday, we still follow the extended deadline which is till May 25. The three proposals we have received are of one crore Sputnik doses each," said Iqbal Singh Chahal adding that the civic body is also working on procuring other vaccines like Moderna, Pfizer etc.

Chahal said that the Mumbai civic body is estimated to spend Rs 700 crore to procure the vaccines.