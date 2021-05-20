Mumbai: BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal plans to vaccinate entire city in 60 days, says 'will procure 1 cr doses of Sputnik V'

In a bid to ramp up the vaccination process in Mumbai, BrihanMumbai Muncipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that the city is importing one crore doses of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.
“Even as we have already received responses from three bidders on Tuesday, we still follow the extended deadline which is till May 25. The three proposals we have received are of one crore Sputnik doses each," said Iqbal Singh Chahal adding that the civic body is also working on procuring other vaccines like Moderna, Pfizer etc.
Chahal said that the Mumbai civic body is estimated to spend Rs 700 crore to procure the vaccines.
While speaking to Bloomberg TV, Chahal said that once the city gets 15 million vaccine shots, he plans to vaccinate the entire city in the next 60 days. He said that he is sure that they will be able to stop the third wave of the virus.
The price of one dose of Sputnik V has been fixed at Rs. 995. Deepak Sapra, a senior executive of the drug-maker, took the first shot of the vaccine.
As many as 60,000 doses of the second batch of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V on Sunday landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said on Sunday.
Earlier, first batch of 150,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine reached Hyderabad.
(Inputs from Dipti Singh)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)