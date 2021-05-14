Russia's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light likely to be launched in India soon: Reports

Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light could be India's first single dose vaccine, sources told NDTV.

Dr Reddy's Labs, government and the regulator are in talks for the rollout in June, said sources.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday announced that the first consignment of imported doses of the Sputnik V vaccine that landed in India on May 1 received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, on May 13.

As part of a limited pilot, the soft launch of the vaccine has commenced and the first dose of the vaccine was administered in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Further consignments of imported doses are expected over the upcoming months. Subsequently, supply of the Sputnik V vaccine will commence from Indian manufacturing partners.

The imported doses of the vaccine are presently priced at an MRP of Rs 948 + 5% GST per dose, with the possibility of a lower price point when local supply begins.