 Mumbai: 37-Year-Old Man Arrested For Duping Dadar Health Consultant Of ₹5.87 Crore In Drugs-In-Parcel Scam
A 37-year-old man has been arrested from Pune for allegedly duping a health consultant from Dadar East of Rs 5.87 crore in drugs in parcel scam. The accused, Vijay Gautam Ghodke, a resident of Undri, used to be a sand dealer, but is currently unemployed.

Ankit SalviUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 07:57 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai police arrest 37-year-old Vijay Ghodke for duping a health consultant of ₹5.87 crore in a drug parcel scam | Representational Image

A 37-year-old man has been arrested from Pune for allegedly duping a health consultant from Dadar East of Rs 5.87 crore in drugs in parcel scam. The accused, Vijay Gautam Ghodke, a resident of Undri, used to be a sand dealer, but is currently unemployed.

According to the complainant, 47, she received a call from an unknown individual, who claimed to be a representative of FedEx Express Courier.

The caller falsely claimed that her parcel, destined for Iran, containing MD drugs, had been intercepted by the Customs. Impersonating as cops, the fraudsters also spoke to her via video calls, effectively keeping her under virtual house arrest. With the threat of legal consequences, the con kept fleecing the complainant, who transferred the whopping amount in nine transactions between March 30 and April 4.

