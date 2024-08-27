 Mumbai: 36-Year-Old Woman From Babulnath Road Duped Of ₹99,000 In Online Drugs-In-Parcel Scam; Case Registered
Scammers impersonated a courier service and police, claiming her name was linked to a money laundering case and demanding a deposit for 'investigation.' The woman transferred the money before realizing the deception. A police case has been filed under cheating and identity theft laws.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 12:01 AM IST
Mumbai: 36-Year-Old Woman From Babulnath Road Duped Of ₹99,000 In Online Drugs-In-Parcel Scam; Case Registered | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 36-year-old woman from Babulnath Road was duped of Rs 99,000 by online scammers in drugs-in-parcel fraud.

According to the police, on August 22, the complainant received a call from an unknown person who claimed to be calling from a courier company. The caller told her that a parcel of her going to China from Mumbai had been intercepted. It was claimed that the parcel contained five credit cards, five passports, clothes, 400 grams of MD drugs, and some bank documents.

The complainant denied having booked any parcel and the call was transferred to ‘Mumbai police’ and an ‘officer’ spoke to her over a video call on the pretext of recording her online statement. The complainant was told that her name had appeared in a money laundering case and an arrest warrant had been issued against her.

The complainant was told to deposit Rs1 lakh in a bank account details provided by him for investigation purposes. The scammer also sent some bogus Enforcement Directorate and Supreme Court documents mentioning her name. The terrified woman transferred the money in three online transactions in different beneficiary bank accounts.

Later, she informed her family about the incident and realised that she had been duped. She then approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter last week.

A case has been registered under sections 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act in the matter.

