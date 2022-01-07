Mumbai: Central Railway will operate 36 hours infrastructure block o­n Up and down slow lines between Thane and Kalva stations for carrying out cut and connection of newly laid track and commissioning of crossovers in connection with Thane-Diva 5th and 6th lines The block will be operated o­n Up and Dn slow lines from 02.00 pm o­n Saturday to 02.00 am on Monday.

Works to be carried out during the block: During this block, the newly laid track between Thane and Vitava Road under Bridge will be cut and connected to the existing Dn and Up slow lines. Similarly insertion and commissioning of crossovers, turn outs, derailing switches in connection with yard remodeling and alteration in Interlocking arrangements at Thana and Kalva will be carried out during Block period. 7 tower wagons, 3 Unimat/Duomatic machines, 2 Diesel multi locos, o­ne ballast rake, 1 DBKM etc will be used for carrying out engineering, electrical and signal and telecommunication works.

Due to this train running pattern will be as under:

Up slow/semi fast services leaving Kalyan from 1.00 pm o­n 8.1.2022 will be diverted o­n Up fast line between Kalyan and Matunga till 2.00 pm skipping halt at Thakurli, Kopar, Mumbra, Kalva, Nahur, Kanjurmarg and Vidyavihar stations further diverted o­n Up slow line.

After 2.00 pm Up slow/semi fast services will be diverted o­n Up fast line between Kalyan and Mulund skipping halt at Thakurli, Kopar, Mumbra and Kalva stations and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Dn slow/semi fast services leaving Dadar from 12.54 pm o­n 8.1.2022 to 1.52 pm will be diverted o­n Dn fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations skipping halt at Vidyavihar, Kanjurmarg, Nahur, Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations.

After 2.00 pm, Up slow/semi fast services will be diverted o­n Dn fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations skipping halt at Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

About 390 (UP n DN ) suburban services on mainline will remain cancelled during this block of 36 hours. 18 Mail express trains (9 pairs mail express trains) (UP+DN) will be cancelled. 2 pairs long distance trains will be short termination/short origination.



Suburban services will not be available at Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations during the block period.

Passengers boarding from Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations are advised to board trains from Thane, Diva, Dombivali and Kalyan respectively.

Railway Administration has arranged to run buses in coordination with Municipal Authorities for the benefit of passengers.

Dombivali Originating / terminating locals will not be available during the entire block period.

During the block period slow line locals will halt o­n fast line platforms at Thane, Dombivali and Diva.

Suburban Services will run as per schedule o­n 10.1.2022 (Monday)

Mail/Express Services:

Cancellation of Express trains Journey Commencing o­n 7.1.2022 & 8.1.2022 (Friday & Saturday)

12112 Amravati-Mumbai Express

12140Nagpur-Mumbai Sevagram Express

17611 Nanded – Mumbai Rajyrani Express

Cancellation of Express trains Journey Commencing o­n 8.1.2022& 9.1.2022 (Saturday & Sunday)

11007 / 11008 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express

12071 / 12072 Mumbai-Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express

12109 /12110 Mumbai-Manmad-Mumbai Panchvati Express

11401 Mumbai-Adilabad Nandigram Express|

12123 /12124 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen

12111 Mumbai-Amravati Express

12139 Mumbai – Nagpur Sewagram Express

11139 Mumbai-Gadag Express

17612 Mumbai-NandedRajyarani Express

Cancellation of Express trains Journey Commencing o­n 9.1.2022& 10.1.2022 (Sunday &Monday)

11402 Adilabad-Mumbai Nandigram Express

11140 Gadag-Mumbai Express

Short termination of Express trains at Pune

17317 Hubballi-Dadar Express JCO 7.1.2022& 8.1.2022

11030 Kolhapur–Mumbai Koyna Express JCO 8.1.2022 and 9.1.2022

Short Origination of Express trainsfrom Pune

11029 Mumbai – Kolhapur Koyna Express JCO 9.1.2022 and 10.1.2022

17318 Dadar- Hubballi Express JCO 8.1.2022and 9.1.2022



Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 01:38 PM IST