Maulana Shakir Ali Noorie | Manoj Ralakrishnan

Mumbai: The three-day International Sunni Ijtema concluded at Azad Maidan on Sunday, with thousands of people attending the annual congregation to hear Islamic scholars discuss religious teachings, education, technology, careers and other contemporary issues.

The annual gathering, organised by Sunni Dawate Islami (SDI), attracted thousands of believers every day.

On Saturday, speaking on the theme, “The Greatest Blessing – The Messenger of Mercy: The Source of Knowledge, Faith and Mercy”, Maulana Shakir Ali Noorie, president of Sunni Dawate Islami, an organisation involved in education and social work, said that nature's gifts, such as rain, water, crops and fruits, were manifestations of God's power. However, he said, the coming of Prophet Mohammed was God's greatest gift to humanity.

Later, during an interactive question-and-answer session, Mufti Nizamuddin Razavi addressed questions from the audience on emerging technological and financial issues.

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Responding to a question about AI-generated Quranic recitation, Razavi said that an AI-generated or prerecorded voice could not replace the actual recitation by a qualified Imam. He explained the distinction between live Quranic recitation and recorded audio.

Answering a question about the inheritance of cryptocurrency and other digital assets, he said that cryptocurrency did not qualify as genuine currency in the same manner as government-issued banknotes.

SDI Ummeed, the career-focused division of the organisation, also held a session on emerging technologies, future career opportunities and skill development. The session aimed to familiarise students with the rapidly changing professional landscape and the knowledge and skills required to prepare for future opportunities.

The discussions covered financial technology, solar energy, robotics and artificial intelligence, along with the employment opportunities and practical applications offered by these sectors. An interactive question-and-answer session also addressed opportunities for Indian students to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate education abroad, including guidance on international education pathways.

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The theme for the concluding day on Sunday, November 29, was 'Faith, Ethics, Modern Challenges and Building a Humane Future'.

Throughout the three-day gathering, SDI Ummeed operated a career counselling stall, offering students guidance on educational pathways, career choices and emerging professional opportunities. An adjoining Digital Career Experience Centre enabled students to explore diverse career options through interactive digital learning.

Rizwan Khan, former principal of Hashimiya High School, Mohammad Ali Road, and a speaker at the congregation, said SDI Ummeed had a panel of experts, including doctors, engineers and teachers.

"We included technology as a major theme at the gathering because technology can be both a boon and a curse, irrespective of one's faith. The question is: Are we using technology as a slave, or are we enslaved by technology?" said Khan.

Interview | Maulana Shakir Ali Noorie

‘Technology has brought people closer, but not humanity’

Maulana Shakir Ali Noorie, the founder and president of Sunni Dawate Islami, has been featured in 'The Muslim 500 – The World's 500 Most Influential Muslims' and included in the list of 'The 100 Most Influential Indian Muslims'

The 34th edition of the International Sunni Ijtema brought together thousands of people to discuss faith and contemporary challenges. In an interview, Maulana Shakir Ali Noorie speaks about the changing concerns of society, the impact of technology and the anxieties facing young people.

1. This was the 34th year of the gathering. What keeps you going?

Challenges are increasing day by day. It would not be wrong to say that things introduced for our comfort are also bringing us trouble. The telegraph has been replaced by WhatsApp, but peace continues to elude us. Every year, we need to bring in a new theme.

2. This year's topics included technology and artificial intelligence. How do you choose the issues you want to discuss at the Ijtema?

I travel around the world. This year, I visited the US, UK, Canada, Europe and Africa. We want to use a religious platform to talk about technology. Social media is not the right forum for imparting knowledge.

3. The Ijtema sees large participation from young people. What have you noticed about them?

Young people are disturbed by the prospect of competition. They are influenced by stories about AI taking away jobs. But I maintain that human beings are God's best creation and will never become irrelevant.

4. The explosion of social media means religions are under greater scrutiny than ever before. Islam is often the subject of criticism and hate. How do you view this?

This is all propaganda. Islam is not just about God and prayers. It is a guide to social life, governance and all kinds of knowledge. Scrutiny will happen. People will criticise anything that places boundaries on human behaviour.

5. Technology was a major topic of discussion at the gathering. What is your assessment of its impact on society?

Technology has reduced the distance between people, but it has not brought us closer. We are intolerant of diversity and less accepting of one another's ideas. In one sentence, humanity is at death's door.

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