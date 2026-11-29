Thane Road Accident Claims Life Of 18-Year-Old Woman After Cement Mixer Hits Scooter Near Majiwada Bridge, Driver Flees |

Thane: An 18-year-old woman died on the spot and a motorcycle rider sustained minor injuries after a Tata cement mixer collided with a two-wheeler near Majiwada Bridge in Thane West on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The crash occurred along the Nashik–Mumbai carriageway at the Y-Junction on Majiwada Bridge, with information received at 12:36 PM.

How the Crash Occurred

According to preliminary details, the collision involved a Tata cement mixer (registration MH 04 KF 9726) travelling from Nashik toward Thane and a Honda Activa scooter (registration MH 05 CZ 8950) moving along a route between Dombivli and Borivali.

The cement mixer driver fled the scene following the collision, and their identity remains unknown.

Casualties and Emergency Response

Deceased: Harshita Vivek Upadhyay, 18, a resident of Siddhivinayak Plaza, Chikuwadi, Borivali, came under the wheels of the cement mixer and died at the scene.

Injured: Sandeep Parkar, approximately 28, a resident of Ambivali, Kalyan, and the rider/owner of the two-wheeler, suffered minor injuries.

Personnel from Kapurbawdi Police, Kapurbawdi Traffic Police, and the Disaster Management Cell—along with a pickup vehicle and a 108 ambulance—responded to the site. With police present, Disaster Management Cell staff assisted in transporting the deceased via ambulance to the District Government Hospital in Thane for further formalities.

Traffic and Investigation

The crash along the Nashik–Mumbai road slowed vehicular movement in the area. Kasarvadavali Police Station is conducting further investigation into the incident and the absconding driver.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/