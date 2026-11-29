Thane Horror As 8-Year-Old Girl Dies During Treatment At Mumbai Hospital, Stepfather Arrested For Murder And Sexual Assault |

Thane: The Shil Daighar police have arrested a 28-year-old man on charges of murder, sexual assault, and cruelty toward a minor after his eight-year-old stepdaughter died while undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital on Saturday, November 28.

The accused, identified as Saad Shaikh, had been living with his 29-year-old wife—identified in police records as Radhika alias Shanaya Shaikh—and her eight-year-old daughter from a previous marriage at Thakurpada in Dahisar, under the jurisdiction of the Shil Daighar police station, for the past two months.

Initial Claim and Hospital Transfers

According to police, around 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 25, while the child’s mother was away at work and the girl was left in Saad Shaikh's care, the child allegedly slipped and fell down a doorway step at their Thakurpada residence, sustaining a blow to the back of her head and losing consciousness.

She was first taken to a local clinic in Thakurpada and subsequently admitted to Queen Hospital in Shilphata. Both the stepfather and the mother initially told medical staff and police that the girl had fallen while heading out to play. Doctors at Queen Hospital examined her and referred her to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, Thane. Because she remained unconscious, she was later shifted to KEM Hospital in Bhoiwada, Mumbai, for advanced care.

Medical Findings and Investigation

During her examination at KEM Hospital, doctors noted bruising and discoloration in the genital region and flagged a suspected case of sexual assault. Following an alert from Bhoiwada police, a team from Shil Daighar police station—including Senior Inspector Ratna Khandelwal, Assistant Inspector Nitin Shirsat, and Assistant Inspector Parag Londhe—visited KEM Hospital on the night of November 26 to assess the situation and seek a formal medical opinion.

At 4:00 PM on Friday, November 27, Bhoiwada police received a medico-legal case (MLC) report flagging a suspected case of physical and sexual assault. The girl died during treatment at KEM Hospital on Saturday, November 28.

Police said the inquest panchnama noted swelling in the private parts, and local inquiries indicated that the stepfather had previously assaulted the child and had also beaten her on the day of the incident.

Charges and Post-Mortem

Shil Daighar police registered a case against Saad Shaikh under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 65(1) and Section 103(1), along with Sections 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. He has been placed under arrest.

A panel of doctors at KEM Hospital conducted the post-mortem examination with videography, and the child’s last rites were performed at night. Police stated that the situation in the locality remains peaceful with no law-and-order issues reported, while further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/