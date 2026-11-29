PM Narendra Modi’s Childhood Friend Asgar Ali Vora Wins 19-Year Land Records Battle In Mira-Bhayandar | File Photo

Mira Road: An 81-year-old childhood friend of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Asgar Ali Vora, has finally secured a major relief after a 19-year-long battle to reclaim his land. The revenue department has restored his name in the 7/12 land records for a 2,810-sq-metre plot in Navghar, near Bhayandar East, following an order by the additional tehsildar.

Land Purchase Dates Back To 1989

Vora had purchased the land through a registered agreement in 1989. However, his name, which had been entered in the land records in 2007, was subsequently deleted during proceedings related to the verification of the legal heirs of another landowner.

The dispute escalated after Swayam Builders claimed possession of one portion of the land, while Seven Eleven Constructions, a company linked to BJP MLA Narendra Mehta, took possession of another portion. Despite approaching the authorities and pursuing legal remedies, Vora failed to get relief for years.

Meeting With PM Modi Triggers Administrative Action

In September, Vora met his childhood friend, Prime Minister Modi, during the latter's visit to Mumbai and sought his intervention. The meeting triggered a political and administrative stir. Subsequently, Mehta announced that his company would cancel the land purchase transaction and sought cancellation of the construction permissions. The municipal corporation also revoked the building permissions and the TDR granted for the project. However, Vora did not regain possession of the land.

Meanwhile, the revenue department initiated proceedings to restore Vora's name in the 7/12 records. The move was opposed by Swayam Builders and Mukesh Parekh, who filed objections. The matter came up for 10 hearings before the additional tehsildar between October 13 and November 19.

On November 25, the additional tehsildar rejected the objections in a 27-page order. The authority observed that Vora's registered purchase agreement dated 1989 was legally valid under the Registration Act and had not been cancelled by any court.

Following the order, the mutation entry restoring Vora's name as the occupant of the land was approved on November 27, ending a 19-year battle over the land records.

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