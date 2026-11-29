Dombivli Witnesses Massive Turnout As 8,000 Runners Participate In Friendship Run 2026, BJP MLA Ravindra Chavan Joins Event |

Dombivli: Around 8,000 runners participated in the Dombivlikar Friendship Run 2026, which was held on Sunday November 29, showcasing the city’s sporting spirit and community bonding.

The event, which began early in the morning at Dombivli Gymkhana, witnessed an enthusiastic response from participants across age groups.

The event was organised through an initiative involving Kalyan-Dombivli Runners, Dombivlikar Ek Sanskrutik Parivar, and local MLA and Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan. While 6,500 participants had registered in advance, another 1,500 registered on the spot, taking the total participation to around 8,000.

Chavan also took part in the run, encouraging participants and adding to the enthusiasm surrounding the event.

Participation across age groups

The event saw participation from men, women, youngsters, senior citizens and children. Local residents also gathered along the roads from early morning to cheer the runners and witness the sporting celebration.

Three categories were organised, including a 21-km half marathon, a 10-km run and a 5-km fun run, catering to participants with different levels of fitness and running experience.

Award ceremony attended by dignitaries

A prize distribution ceremony was held at 9 am after the competition in the presence of several dignitaries.

Those present included Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goyal, Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende, BJP Kalyan district president Nandu Parab, corporators Shashikant Kamble, Vishu Pednekar, Nandu Mhatre, Vinod Kalan, Moreshwar Bhoir, Mitesh Penkar, Jyoti Patil, Pawan Patil, Priya Joshi and Pappu Bhoir, among others.

The event aimed to promote a healthy lifestyle while strengthening community spirit and togetherness among Dombivli residents. The organisers said the programme was conducted successfully with proper planning and coordination.

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