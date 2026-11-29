Bhiwandi Civic Chief Bars Husbands, Brothers And Relatives Of Corporators From Interfering In Municipal Affairs |

Bhiwandi: Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) Commissioner Anmol Sagar has issued a strict order prohibiting the husbands, brothers and other relatives of elected corporators, particularly women representatives, from interfering in the civic body's administrative functioning.

Only Elected Corporators Allowed In Official Meetings

The directive comes following complaints that relatives of some elected women corporators have been allegedly posing as their representatives and interfering in day-to-day municipal affairs. Taking serious note of the complaints, the commissioner has made it clear that only elected corporators will be permitted to attend official municipal meetings. No relative or unauthorised representative will be allowed to attend or participate in such meetings on their behalf.

According to the order, relatives of elected representatives have allegedly been attending official meetings, intervening in the processing of development-related files, inspecting civic works and issuing direct instructions to municipal officers. There have also been complaints of such individuals attempting to influence administrative decisions and exert pressure on officials, including in matters involving government documents and official signatures.

Unauthorised Interference Violates Democratic Principles

Describing such interference as illegal and contrary to established rules and democratic principles, the commissioner has directed that only elected corporators can participate in official administrative meetings, ward committee meetings and planning-related discussions.

Sagar has also warned ward officers, department heads and other municipal employees against acting on instructions issued by unauthorised individuals. Officials found allowing such persons to attend official meetings or carrying out administrative work under their influence will face immediate disciplinary action under the applicable rules.

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The order further states that individuals obstructing government work, misusing public property or falsely claiming official authority may also face legal action.

The commissioner has directed all deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and department heads to implement the order with immediate effect and ensure strict compliance.

The move is expected to curb the alleged interference of relatives of elected representatives in the municipal administration and reinforce the authority of elected corporators in civic affairs.

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