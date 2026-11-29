Thane To Launch Crackdown On Illegal Hoardings And Banners As Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Orders Police Cases, Fines |

Thane: A strict crackdown is being launched against unauthorized hoardings and banners put up across Thane city in the name of birthdays, political appointments, and welcoming leaders. Taking a firm stance against banner culture that defaces the city and obstructs traffic, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) administration to carry out a special drive and take action. Rather than limiting action against rule-violating hoarding operators to merely removing banners, instructions have been issued to directly register police cases and impose fines.

Political Banners Obstruct Traffic

A rush to put up banners for birthdays, political posts, and welcoming leaders frequently occurs along Thane’s major roads, intersections (chowks), and entry points (nakas). Political leaders and their supporters often play a prominent role in this banner activity. These advertisements, installed without permission, mar the city's aesthetic appeal, and in several places, banners also become obstacles to traffic flow. Treating the matter seriously, Shinde directed TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao to immediately launch a special drive against illegal hoardings and take strict action against offenders.

Continuous Action Needed

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde made it clear that those putting up illegal hoardings will not be spared under any circumstances. Strict punitive action must be taken against violators of the rules, and where necessary, cases should be registered directly with the police. Action to curb the practice of installing advertisement hoardings without permission in the city must be effective and continuous.

Digital Hoardings to Boost Revenue

Shinde also suggested that TMC formulate a new hoarding policy. Under this policy, digital hoardings should be installed at designated and appropriate locations across the city. By collecting fees and granting authorized permissions for these, illegal banner activity in the city can be controlled and the municipal corporation’s revenue will also increase.

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