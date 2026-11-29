Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday launched an attack on the INDIA bloc over its opposition to the proposed delimitation bill.

He questioned whether the opposition was "sleeping" in 2023, when Parliament passed a law linking women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies with a future Census and subsequent delimitation.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was determined to implement women's reservation and asserted that the government would ensure its implementation.

“Women will get 33% reservation in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha... 75% of MPs from the South have supported delimitation,” Fadnavis said.

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Reacting to reports of INDIA bloc leaders meeting DMK chief MK Stalin and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, the Maharashtra Chief Minister said it was now too late to oppose the move.

“Those opposing delimitation are a gathering of liars. When this bill was passed, it was written in it that delimitation would be done for this. At that time, these people did not oppose it. You cannot stop reservation,” he said.

Opposition is too late, says Fadnavis

Fadnavis further referred to the Constitution and said the Representation of the People Act was prepared by Dr BR Ambedkar. He alleged that those who did not believe in the Constitution could not stop the proposed exercise.

“Let them go to Chennai or Dubai; it is already too late. Even with the increased seats, ST-reserved seats will remain. All information is available. They are just doing drama,” he added.

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Congress leaders meet Stalin, Pawar over delimitation bill

Fadnavis's remarks come amid growing opposition to the proposed delimitation exercise. DMK and NCP (SP) leaders have said that their parties will support the proposed legislation, prompting Congress leaders to reach out to them.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai on Sunday to persuade him not to support the bill. The Congress leadership is also expected to travel to Mumbai later in the day to meet NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar over the proposed legislation.

Special sittings of Parliament are scheduled for November 30 and December 2, with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha set to convene.

The proposed Delimitation Bill, 2026, is expected to be tabled during the special sittings. The legislation has triggered a political debate over parliamentary representation and the proposed increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats from the existing 543 to 850.

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