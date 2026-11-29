Bombay HC Rules Charitable Hospitals Cannot Be Denied Property Tax Exemption Merely For Charging Patients |

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has ruled that a charitable hospital cannot be denied property tax exemption merely because it charges patients for treatment, observing that nominal fees and other income do not take away the charitable character of an institution if its activities are genuinely aimed at public welfare.

High Court Upholds 37-Year-Old Judgment

Justice Milind Jadhav, on November 26, dismissed a appeal filed by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, challenging a nearly 37-year-old judgment granting property tax exemption to a hospital run by Lokmanya Medical Foundation. The exemption was upheld by a Pune district court in February 1989.

The corporation had argued that registration as a charitable trust did not automatically make the hospital eligible for exemption under Section 132(2) of the Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporations Act. It claimed that the hospital charged substantial fees and was engaged in profit-making activities rather than providing charitable services.

Corporation Fails To Substantiate Allegations

Rejecting the arguments, the High Court held that the trust had produced sufficient oral and documentary evidence to establish the charitable nature of its activities. In contrast, the corporation failed to produce any evidence to substantiate its allegations or challenge the material placed on record by the trust.

“The Defendant – Corporation did not lead any evidence in rebuttal to prove its claim/charge,” Justice Jadhav observed.

Hospital Provides Affordable Medical Services

The court noted that the trust provided medical relief and education, organised free family welfare camps and offered treatment at nominal rates depending on patients’ financial capacity. Its services included emergency treatment for industrial workers, maternity facilities, medical camps, ambulance services and diagnostic facilities.

The judgment recorded that around 35,000 families of industrial workers were attached to the trust. Under an arrangement, the government paid it only Rs 5 per family annually, while its casualty centre handled around 500 to 600 cases every month. Further, 15 beds in the hospital’s maternity ward were provided free of charge.

The court also noted that the trust was run through government grants, public donations and nominal income from patients.

Rejecting the corporation’s contention that charging patients was inconsistent with charitable activities, the court said, “The Defendant’s contention that Plaintiff did not provide free treatment to anyone and charges higher rates for medical treatment does not, by itself, negate the charitable nature of the Plaintiff’s activities.”

Justice Jadhav further pointed out that the corporation had not even entered the witness box before the trial court to support its allegations.

The court clarified that the exemption was justified not merely because the trust was registered as a charitable institution, but because evidence established that its activities were genuinely charitable.

Accordingly, it upheld the February 1989 judgment and dismissed the corporation’s appeal.

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