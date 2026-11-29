Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe |

Five months after the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court quashed a Maharashtra Food and Drugs Authority order sealing the premises of a popular Wardha dairy, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has reportedly suspended an official for failing to act against the establishment earlier.

Assistant Commissioner (Food) and Designated Officer PB Topale was suspended with immediate effect on Friday, The Indian Express reported. This was the first such action during Mundhe’s tenure as the head of the state FDA.

FDA Action

On May 31, the Food and Drugs Authority had carried out a surprise inspection of Wardha’s Goras Bhandar, which was set up in 1931 by Mahatma Gandhi, Vinoba Bhave and Jamnalal Bajaj. The dairy’s licence was suspended on the basis of the inspection on June 1, after which the cooperative approached court.

On July 7, a bench comprising Justices Anil S Kilor and Raj Wakode quashed the FDA’s orders sealing the dairy and suspending its licence, and held that the authority’s actions were taken without following mandatory legal provisions. The court had noted that an improvement notice under Section 32 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 was never served to the establishment.

Reason for suspension

On Friday, however, the Food and Drugs Authority suspended Topale not for the action that the High Court quashed, but for not acting on inspection reports from 2023 and 2025, The Indian Express reported.

The inspection in 2023 had recorded that the dairy had not complied with certain norms, and had recommended that an improvement notice be sent to it.

The suspension order said that Topale’s inaction was exposed in court, due to which the department’s image was affected and corrective action at the establishment did not take place.

After the High Court hearing, the FDA sent Goras Bhandar an improvement notice on July 8, the newspaper reported. A re-inspection and a subsequent hearing took place on July 27.

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