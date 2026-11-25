FDA data shows 62% of more than 4,500 complaints from Greater Mumbai were resolved or closed between July and November 2026 | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 25, 2026: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra, received 4,500 complaints from Greater Mumbai between July 14 and November 12, 2026, of which only 62 per cent were resolved or closed, highlighting delays in addressing consumer grievances related to food safety and drug-related issues.

According to the FDA's Citizen Grievance Report, Greater Mumbai recorded a resolution rate of 62 per cent, below the state average of 66.5 per cent. The average time taken to resolve complaints in Mumbai was not clearly specified in the available division-wise data, while the state average stood at 19.7 days.

Statewide Grievances And Resolution Rate

Across Maharashtra, the FDA received 18,199 grievances during the period, of which 12,106 (66.5 per cent) were resolved or closed. Another 4,790 complaints (26.3 per cent) remained pending as of November 12, while 925 (5.1 per cent) were rejected and action was taken in 378 cases (2.1 per cent).

The report also revealed that the overwhelming majority of complaints concerned the Food wing. Of the total grievances, 17,081 (93.9 per cent) were related to food safety, while 1,118 (6.1 per cent) concerned the Drug wing.

Most Complaints Classified As High Priority

In terms of severity, 13,617 complaints (74.8 per cent) were classified as high priority, while 1,870 (10.3 per cent) were critical. Another 2,555 complaints (14 per cent) were categorised as medium severity and 157 (0.9 per cent) as low severity.

Pune Records Lowest Resolution Rate

Among the divisions, Pune recorded the lowest resolution rate at 57.6 per cent, followed by Greater Mumbai at 62 per cent. Konkan division, covering Thane, performed better, resolving 78.5 per cent of complaints, while Nagpur recorded the highest resolution rate at 82.2 per cent.

The report further showed that 6,145 complaints across the state had been escalated at least once, indicating that a substantial number of grievances required intervention beyond the initial complaint-handling process.

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The figures raise questions about the FDA's grievance redressal mechanism, particularly in Mumbai, where nearly four out of every 10 complaints had not reached the resolved or closed stage by November 12.

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