FDA's statewide crackdown leads to seizures of banned food products worth Rs 41.94 crore | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 24, 2026: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seized prohibited food products worth Rs 41.94 crore and 207 vehicles valued at Rs 17 crore across Maharashtra during its seven-month crackdown between April 1 and October 31, 2026.

According to FDA data, the department conducted 1,630 inspections across the state and found prohibited food items at 1,551 establishments. The seized vehicles were allegedly used for transporting banned food products.

Nashik Records Highest Seizure Value

Among the divisions, Nashik recorded the highest seizure of prohibited food products worth Rs 16.75 crore, followed by Konkan at Rs 8.80 crore and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at Rs 6.49 crore. Pune accounted for seizures worth Rs 5 crore, while Greater Mumbai recorded Rs 2.24 crore.

Truck Carrying Gutkha Intercepted After Six-Hour Chase

In one major operation in September, FDA officials chased a truck for nearly six hours from the Samruddhi Expressway before intercepting it at Chakan-Talegaon Chowk in Pune on September 18. The truck was allegedly transporting banned gutkha, pan masala and flavoured tobacco from Madhya Pradesh. The products and vehicle were seized, with the total value estimated at Rs 1.13 crore. Five persons were named in the complaint registered at Chakan police station.

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The Konkan division recorded 42 vehicle seizures, followed by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with 46 and Pune with 38.

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