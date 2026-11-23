FDA Cracks Down On Food Safety Violations; Mumbai University Canteen Fined ₹1 Lakh, British Brewing Company's Licence Suspended |

Mumbai: The Mumbai University canteen in Fort has been fined Rs 1 lakh for operating without a valid food business licence and multiple food safety violations, while the licence of prominent Lower Parel eatery British Brewing Company has been suspended following an inspection by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

FDA Suspends Licences And Registration Certificates Of Six Food Establishments

The FDA's Mumbai division found serious hygiene and sanitation lapses at six food establishments, leading to the suspension of their licences or registration certificates with immediate effect.

During the inspection of the Mumbai University canteen, it was revealed that food items improperly stored, open garbage bins, cleaning materials near preparation areas and poor segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian items. Utensils were kept on the floor, while food handlers lacked protective clothing. Damaged flooring, uncovered drains and inadequate temperature control were also found. The canteen lacked mandatory safety records and a valid food licence, following which the vendor paid a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Flies, Cockroaches And Unhygienic Kitchen Conditions Found At British Brewing Company In Lower Parel

Among the prominent establishments facing action was British Brewing Company Pvt Ltd, a restaurant and bar at Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel. During an inspection on November 21, FDA officials found live flies in flour storage, cockroaches near a drain clogged with food waste and vegetables and other food items stored uncovered in refrigerators. Used clothes of food handlers were also found placed directly on food items. The kitchen had accumulated grease, while rusted utensils and unclean equipment were also noticed. Its food licence was suspended with immediate effect on November 21.

The FDA also suspended the licences of Crusto's – Cheese Burst Pizza by Olio in Prabhadevi and the National Sports Club of India in Worli. Cockroaches, accumulated food waste, improper food storage and inadequate pest-control measures were among the violations reported.

Other establishments facing suspension include Velvet Fine Chocolates in Govandi, Shane-Ilahi Bakery and Store (Brand Superb) in Govandi, and Maratha Chicken Suppliers in Borivali East. The latter was found storing perishable chicken without adequate temperature-control facilities, with flies in the handling area and poor waste management.

Separately, the FDA registered two FIRs in Antop Hill and Tilaknagar on November 22 and 21, respectively, after banned food products were allegedly found in the possession of two individuals. Products worth Rs 2,616 and Rs 2,750 were seized, respectively.

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