Sachin Ahir Reviews Welfare Demands Of Five Communities, Assures Discussions During Nagpur Winter Session |

Mumbai: Demands concerning the welfare and development of five communities, including Gawli, Gollar, Wadar, Rohidas (Charmakar) and Hindu Dhor-Kakkaya, were taken up at a special review meeting chaired by Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Sachin Ahir at Vidhan Bhavan on Monday.

Community Delegations Submit Memorandums Highlighting Long-Pending Welfare Demands

Delegations representing these communities submitted memorandums highlighting their long-pending demands and issues. Ahir assured them that their demands would be discussed positively during the upcoming Nagpur Winter Session of the state legislature and efforts would be made to find appropriate solutions.

The Gawli community demanded a separate hostel and better government facilities for students from remote areas such as Melghat. It also sought the inclusion of all Gawli sub-communities and related castes across Maharashtra under the ambit of the Shri Krishna Economic Development Corporation. These include Yadav, Ahir Gawli, Nand Gawli, Marathi Gawli, Golla, Golleswar and other groups, including Hindi-speaking Gwal, Ahir and Yadav communities residing in Mumbai, Thane and other parts of the state.

Demand Raised To Declare Sant Shiromani Veershaiv Kakkayya Maharaj A National Saint

Another major demand was to declare Sant Shiromani Veershaiv Kakkayya Maharaj as a 'National Saint' and celebrate his birth anniversary officially at both the state and central government levels. Representatives also sought special efforts to ensure that the community benefits from welfare schemes implemented by the Social Justice Department.

Representatives of the Gollar, Wadar and Rohidas communities also presented detailed submissions highlighting their respective demands and developmental concerns.

Officials from the concerned government departments and representatives of the various communities attended the meeting.

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