Dombivli House Fire Case: Deepesh Rastogi Remanded In Three-Day Police Custody For Allegedly Setting Former Girlfriend's House Ablaze |

Dombivli: Deepesh Rastogi, arrested for allegedly setting his former girlfriend’s house on fire in Dombivli, has been remanded in three days of police custody by a court in Kalyan. The Manpada police produced the accused before the court under tight security, seeking custody to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, the materials allegedly used to start the fire and his possible involvement in another case.

Victim's Family Demands Stringent Punishment, Alleges Repeated Harassment After Breakup

Meanwhile, the victim’s family has demanded stringent punishment for the accused, alleging that he had been harassing the young woman ever since their relationship ended. According to the family, Rastogi had allegedly been threatening her over the phone and repeatedly visiting the vicinity of their residence.

The family has also handed over old messages and call records to the police, which are now being examined as part of the investigation. Investigators are scrutinising the communication history to establish whether the alleged threats and harassment were linked to the fire incident.

CCTV Footage Allegedly Shows Accused Approaching House With Bottle And Cloth At 2 AM

CCTV footage has emerged as a crucial part of the investigation. According to police officials, the footage shows Rastogi allegedly approaching the house at around 2 am. He was reportedly carrying a bottle and a piece of cloth. After allegedly setting the house on fire, he fled from the spot. The police have seized the footage and sent it for forensic examination.

Senior Police Inspector Sandipan Shinde of Manpada police station said the accused was currently being questioned in connection with another case as well. The police are investigating the circumstances of the fire and examining the evidence collected so far.

The three-day police custody is expected to help investigators establish the sequence of events, verify the allegations of repeated harassment and determine the motive behind the alleged act.

The victim’s family is seeking strict legal action, while the police continue to examine digital evidence and CCTV footage to strengthen the case.

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