DGCA | File Pic

Mumbai: The Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA India) warned the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) that SpiceJet’s deepening financial crisis is no longer merely a commercial concern, but an acute operational safety hazard. The union urged immediate regulatory intervention to safeguard airworthiness, protect unpaid crew members, and end the regulator's "selective enforcement" of employment rules.

SpiceJet Faces Heightened Regulatory Scrutiny Amid Flight Cancellations And Unpaid Dues

The representation, dated November 17, comes a day after the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) also wrote to MoCA about SpiceJet’s operational issues. It coincides with the heightened regulatory scrutiny of the budget carrier, which received a DGCA show-cause notice on November 17 over widespread flight cancellations, unpaid dues and compliance lapses, even as its board cleared a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore to stabilise operations.

ALPA India outlined that SpiceJet’s liquidity crunch is spilling over into daily flight operations and human factors. It noted that persistent delays in salary disbursements to pilots and cabin crew are causing severe financial insecurity and distraction among safety-critical personnel. It also highlighted that the pilots, cabin crew and ground staff – many of whom are already dealing with delayed pay and job uncertainty – are bearing the brunt of passenger anger and abuse stemming from frequent delays and cancellations, despite having zero control over management decisions.

Financial Constraints Could Affect Aircraft Maintenance And Airworthiness Standards

The union also highlighted that cash constraints can affect payments to maintenance, repair, and overhaul organisations, spare-part vendors and essential service providers risk causing aircraft groundings and operational bottlenecks. ALPA stressed that this places undue pressure on engineering teams and insisted that airworthiness standards must remain uncompromised regardless of an airline's balance sheet.

While the FIP also highlighted SpiceJet’s failure to pay timely salaries to its employees, ALPA India’s letter criticised the DGCA's handling of employment disputes under Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR). The organisation’s president Capt. Sam Thomas pointed out that while the regulator strictly enforces mandatory notice periods and No Objection Certificate (NOC) rules when pilots attempt to resign, it routinely declines to intervene when airlines default on salaries, dismissing non-payment as a private "contractual matter."

"If notice periods are justified in the interest of flight safety, persistent non-payment of salaries must equally be recognised as a flight safety concern. Regulatory provisions must not become instruments to compel pilots to remain with employers who fail to meet their financial obligations,” Capt. Thomas said.

To prevent financial distress at SpiceJet and similarly struggling carriers from compromising aviation safety, ALPA India has called on the Ministry and the DGCA to implement three immediate measures. It has asked the ministry to conduct stricter regulatory audits of maintenance resources, spare-part availability and engineering workflows at financially stressed airlines. It has requested that timely disbursement of crew salaries should be treated as an integral component of flight safety compliance rather than a routine labour dispute and establishment of a fast-track release and NOC framework allowing pilots to exit airlines that have demonstrably defaulted on their contractual wage obligations.

"Commercial survival must never take precedence over flight safety, employee dignity or regulatory fairness," read the letter, underscoring a growing consensus among pilot unions that financial health monitoring must be embedded into India's aviation safety framework.

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