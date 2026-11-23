Maharashtra Govt Forms Seven-Member Committee To Frame SOPs For Air Ambulances And New Emergency Ambulance Services | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government has initiated the process of framing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for air ambulances and new ambulance services to ensure their safe, efficient and coordinated operations across the state. The Transport Department has constituted a seven-member committee, which has been directed to submit its recommendations within two months.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Announces Uniform Framework For Ambulance Services

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced the decision on Monday, stating that the move aims to establish a uniform framework for the operation of these emergency medical transport services.

The committee has been constituted through a Government Resolution (GR) issued on November 23, 2026, following discussions at a meeting chaired by Sarnaik on October 13, 2026, in the presence of Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar. The meeting had stressed the need for separate SOPs for air ambulances and new ambulance services in Maharashtra.

Additional Transport Commissioner Ravi Gaikwad To Head Seven-Member Committee

Additional Transport Commissioner Ravi Gaikwad, from the Transport Commissioner's office, will head the committee. Its members include Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Mokshada Patil, Superintendent of Police Sunil Bhardwaj from the office of the Additional Director General of Police (Traffic), Public Health Department Deputy Secretary Rajshri Sarang, Deputy Director Jayant Mule and Deputy Superintendent of Police Pramod Tawade from the Road Safety Cell of the Transport Commissioner's office.

Transport Deputy Commissioner Sachinkumar Giri, also from the Road Safety Cell, will serve as the member-secretary.

The panel will study various aspects of air ambulance and new ambulance operations and recommend measures required to establish standard procedures. It will have to submit its report, along with recommendations, within two months from the date of the government resolution.

The proposed SOP is expected to bring the Transport, Public Health and Police departments together under a coordinated framework, paving the way for more systematic management and safer operations of emergency ambulance services across Maharashtra.

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