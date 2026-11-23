Mumbai Police Arrest Fake Cops For Allegedly Robbing Two Foreign Nationals Of ₹97.5 Lakh Near Metro Cinema |

Mumbai: The Azad Maidan Police have arrested accused who allegedly posed as police personnel and robbed two foreign nationals of ₹97.5 lakh in cash while they were travelling in a taxi near Metro Cinema. The police have recovered 100 per cent of the stolen amount and detected the case within 48 hours.

Foreign Nationals Targeted While Travelling From Dhanji Street To Colaba

According to the police, the complainant, identified as Darsila Marjanadapak, a woman from Chad in Central Africa, had arrived in Mumbai and was travelling with her foreign friend in a taxi from Dhanji Street towards Colaba on November 20. They were carrying a bag containing cash.

The accused allegedly followed their taxi on a scooter from Dhanji Street. Near Metro Cinema, they stopped the taxi after telling the driver that they were police personnel. They then allegedly impersonated police officers, forcibly snatched the bag containing cash from the women and fled.

Azad Maidan Police Register FIR And Launch Multi-Location Investigation

Following the incident, the Azad Maidan Police registered an FIR under Sections 309(4), 319, 317(5), 249 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at 11.19 pm on November 20. Under the guidance of senior police officers, several teams were formed to trace the accused. The police examined CCTV footage, gathered technical evidence and activated their informers.

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Based on the CCTV footage and technical investigation, police teams conducted searches in Chembur, Kalwa, Thane and Ahilyanagar. Within 48 hours, the accused were traced to Takali Dhokeshwar and taken into custody.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police Shailesh Balkawade, Deputy Commissioner of Police Manish Kalwania, Assistant Commissioner of Police Nilesh Sitaram Bagul, Senior Police Inspector Raju Bhaguji Bidkar, Police Inspector (Crime) Amrut Laxman Pawar and Police Inspector Nandkishor Narayan Jadhav.

The Azad Maidan Police Crime Detection Team successfully detected the robbery case and recovered 100 per cent of the stolen property, marking a significant achievement in the investigation.

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