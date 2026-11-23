Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation Announces 48th Annual Award Winners For Gandhian Constructive Work In India And Abroad | X

Mumbai: The Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation has announced the winners of its 48th annual awards, which recognise contributions to Gandhian constructive work in India and abroad.

Four Individuals To Be Honoured At Award Ceremony On November 25

The awards, to be presented on November 25, will be conferred on Dr Jacob Pulickan from Kerala, Lalbiakzuala Ralte from Mizoram, Sunitha Krishnan from Telangana, and Pervin Savran from Turkey.

Dr Pulickan will receive the Award for Constructive Work for his efforts to promote rural self-reliance, local production and Gandhian education through grassroots initiatives.

Lalbiakzuala Ralte Recognised For Technological Innovations In Rural Development

Ralte will be honoured with the Award for Application of Science and Technology for Rural Development for developing affordable, locally relevant technologies that support rural livelihoods, entrepreneurship and self-employment.

Krishnan will receive the Award for Development and Welfare of Women and Children for her work against human trafficking and her efforts to build systems for the prevention of trafficking, rescue, rehabilitation and reintegration of women and children.

Savran will receive the International Award for Promoting Gandhian Values Outside India for her non-violent advocacy to protect mobile pastoralism, grazing rights, traditional ecological knowledge and biocultural heritage.

Established in 1977, the Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation instituted the four awards to propagate the ideals of industrialist and freedom fighter Jamnalal Bajaj. The annual awards recognise individuals working at the grassroots level who are committed to inclusive development, follow Mahatma Gandhi's constructive work programme and dedicate themselves to serving people, their communities and the nation.

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