Bhiwandi Fire Brigade Faces Acute Manpower Crisis With 121 Vacancies; Over 50,000 Warehouses Still Await Independent Fire Station | Salman Ansari

Bhiwandi: Bhiwandi's fire brigade is facing a serious manpower crisis, raising questions about the city's emergency preparedness despite having a fleet of 33 fire vehicles and specialised rescue equipment. The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) Fire Department has 121 vacancies against its sanctioned strength of 165 posts, leaving critical positions unfilled, from senior fire officers to driver-operators and firemen. The shortage has become particularly concerning given the growing number of warehouses and industrial establishments in the city's rural belt.

Official figures reveal that Bhiwandi recorded 920 fire incidents between 2022 and 2025, including 519 within the municipal limits and 401 in rural areas. With a population of approximately 14 lakh, including nearly 10 lakh residents in the city, the region faces considerable fire-safety challenges. The rural belt, in particular, houses thousands of warehouses, industrial units and logistics facilities, yet continues to await an independent fire station.

33 vehicles, but a severe shortage of operators

The municipal fire department has 33 vehicles, including eight fire engines, five multipurpose fire engines (foam tenders), five water browsers, seven mini fire engines, one fire water tower, one advanced rescue van, two fire and rescue vehicles (Devdoot and Gurkha), one fire jeep and three fire bikes.

However, inadequate manpower has restricted the effective utilisation of these resources. The three fire bikes have reportedly remained unused for nearly a year, highlighting the gap between available equipment and operational capacity.

30 of 31 driver posts vacant

The vacancy position exposes the scale of the crisis. Both the Chief Fire Officer and Deputy Chief Fire Officer posts are vacant with additional responsibilities being handled through alternative arrangements.

Of the 12 sanctioned Sub-Station Officer posts, 11 are vacant. Similarly, 30 of 31 Driver-Operator posts and 14 of 15 Leading Fireman posts remain unfilled. Against 100 sanctioned Fireman posts, only 46 personnel are reportedly working.

Overall, just 44 of the 165 sanctioned positions are occupied, leaving 121 vacant. The shortage is so acute that the civic body sometimes has to deploy drivers from other municipal departments to support fire brigade operations.

50 firemen to be recruited through TCS

After a prolonged gap the municipal corporation has initiated a recruitment process covering 182 posts across departments. Of these, 50 positions are earmarked for firemen.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (General Administration) Sapna Wasava said Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been entrusted with conducting the recruitment process, including the online examination and selection procedure.

However, even after the proposed recruitment of 50 firemen, several critical vacancies, particularly among supervisory and driver-operator staff, will remain unaddressed.

50,000 warehouses still await independent fire station

The rural warehouse belt, which reportedly has more than 50,000 warehouses, remains particularly vulnerable. Goods belonging to national and international companies are stored across the region, with thousands of workers visiting these facilities daily.

In 2021, then Member of Parliament Kapil Patil had corresponded with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) regarding an independent fire station for the rural belt. In its response dated May 11, 2021, the authority stated that the proposal had been approved at a meeting held on July 7, 2020, and that the process of appointing officers and personnel had begun. However, the proposed facility has yet to become operational.

Narrow and poorly maintained roads, heavy vehicle movement, traffic congestion and inadequate water availability further complicate firefighting operations. Fires involving chemicals and inflammable materials can continue for extended periods. In several emergencies, fire engines have to be summoned from Thane, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar, potentially delaying rescue operations.

Rs 25-crore hydraulic ladder proposed

Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar has proposed modernising the fire department under a Rs 100-crore funding proposal submitted for consideration under the MMRDA Regional Development Plan.

A key component is the proposed procurement of a 42-metre Hydraulic Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP), estimated to cost around Rs 25 crore. The specialised equipment would help firefighters tackle fires in high-rise buildings and rescue people trapped on upper floors.

The proposal will have to pass through the corporation's administrative and general body-related procedures before being submitted to the MMRDA.

While the proposed recruitment and modern equipment could strengthen the department, the immediate concern remains manpower. With 121 vacancies, a growing warehouse belt and 920 fire incidents in four years, Bhiwandi's fire safety cannot depend on vehicles and machinery alone. Filling critical posts, ensuring trained operators and establishing an independent rural fire station remain equally urgent priorities.

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