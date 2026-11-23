Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X - @cbawankule

Mumbai: Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday clarified that the government has no intention of taking over land belonging to ordinary farmers under the Maharashtra Tenancy and Agricultural Lands Act, 1948, amid concerns over his earlier remarks on Section 65 of the legislation. He said the proposed action was aimed only at large landowners who have purchased agricultural land in bulk and kept it fallow without undertaking cultivation.

Large Landowners Urged To Begin Cultivation Within Three To Five Years

Bawankule appealed to individuals who have acquired large parcels of agricultural land, ranging from 50 to 200 acres, to bring them under cultivation within the next three to five years. He suggested that such landowners could grow fodder, bamboo or other crops instead of keeping the land unused.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Bawankule said his earlier reference to Section 65 of the Tenancy Act had been misunderstood, creating unnecessary apprehensions among farmers. He assured that the land of original farmers cultivating their own fields in Konkan, North Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha would not be affected.

Revenue Minister Assures Protection Of Ordinary Farmers' Land Rights

"Not even an inch of land belonging to an ordinary farmer will be taken over by the government," he said, adding that the Revenue Department was responsible for protecting farmers' land rights and not acquiring their land.

Referring to Section 65 of the 1948 Act, Bawankule said the provision deals with land remaining uncultivated for three years and its possible placement under government management. However, he stressed that this should not be interpreted as a move against ordinary farmers.

Wealthy Individuals Accused Of Creating Large Agricultural Land Banks

He pointed out that some wealthy individuals had purchased 50, 100 or even 200 acres of agricultural land from farmers and created large land banks. While some of them had constructed farmhouses on these properties, agricultural activities had not been undertaken.

Keeping large tracts of cultivable land fallow was not in the interest of the state, he said, adding that increasing agricultural output was necessary to boost the state's and country's GDP.

Bawankule said large landowners should voluntarily initiate cultivation within the stipulated period, even if they had not undertaken farming so far. He suggested fodder cultivation, bamboo plantations and other crops as possible options, particularly in areas receiving good rainfall.

He also said he had spoken to Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Raju Shetti over the controversy and explained the government's position to him.

Reiterating that the proposal was not intended for ordinary farmers, Bawankule appealed to large landowners holding unused agricultural land to utilise it for farming and contribute to increasing agricultural production.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/