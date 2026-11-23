Maharashtra Records Nearly 96% Rise In Hepatitis B Cases In Four Years, Climbs To Second Position In National Rankings |

Mumbai: Maharashtra has reported a sharp rise in newly detected Hepatitis B cases, with numbers nearly doubling over four years, increasing from 9,260 in 2022-23 to 18,122 in 2025-26. Hepatitis C cases have also witnessed an increase during the same period, rising from 479 to 864, according to data submitted by the Union Health Ministry.

Hepatitis B And C Can Lead To Serious Liver Complications If Left Untreated

Hepatitis B and C are viral infections that primarily affect the liver and can cause serious complications if left untreated. Both infections can become chronic, potentially leading to liver cirrhosis and liver cancer. Explaining the difference, Dr Tushar Palve, Medical Superintendent of Cama Hospital, said Hepatitis B spreads through infected blood and bodily fluids, unsafe injections and from an infected mother to her child. Hepatitis C, on the other hand, primarily spreads through exposure to infected blood. While a vaccine is available to prevent Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C can be cured with appropriate antiviral medications.

The figures show that Hepatitis B detections increased by nearly 96% in four years, while Hepatitis C detections rose by around 80%. Maharashtra recorded 12,250 Hepatitis B cases in 2023-24 and 13,712 in 2024-25. The corresponding Hepatitis C figures were 695 and 790.

Maharashtra Climbs From Sixth To Second Position In National Hepatitis B Rankings

Maharashtra's position in the national ranking has also changed significantly. It ranked sixth among States and Union Territories in newly detected Hepatitis B cases in 2022-23, with 9,260 cases, but climbed to second position in 2025-26 with 18,122 cases, behind only Uttar Pradesh, which reported 41,819 cases. The state had already moved to second position in 2024-25, recording 13,712 cases. This indicates a substantial increase in the state's reported Hepatitis B burden over the four-year period.

According to the Maharashtra National Health Mission, the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme has been operational across all districts since July 2019. The state has established four Model Treatment Centres and 32 other treatment centres to provide testing, diagnosis and treatment services.

Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur And Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar House Model Treatment Centres

The four model centres are located at Sion Hospital in Mumbai, BJ Government Medical College in Pune, Government Medical College in Nagpur and Government Medical College in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. KEM Hospital is among the designated treatment centres in Mumbai.

The programme provides screening and treatment services, particularly for high-risk groups, including dialysis patients, people requiring repeated blood transfusions, people living with HIV, individuals who inject drugs and prisoners. Pregnant women are also screened for Hepatitis B. If a mother tests positive, her newborn is provided Hepatitis B immunoglobulin (HBIG) and the Hepatitis B birth-dose vaccine within 24 hours to prevent mother-to-child transmission.

Under the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme, the Centre provides free diagnosis and treatment for Hepatitis B and C. The programme aims to eliminate Hepatitis C as a public health threat by 2030.

At the national level, the Union Health Ministry reported that more than 21 crore beneficiaries had been screened and over six lakh patients had received treatment under the programme by July 2026. The government has also established 1,153 treatment centres across the country.

However, the rising number of detected cases in Maharashtra raises questions about the scale of infection, screening coverage and the need to ensure that diagnosed patients complete treatment and remain under medical follow-up.

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