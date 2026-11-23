Panvel Water Crisis: Opposition Leader Arvind Mhatre Demands 30 MLD Water Allocation From Morbe Dam To Address City's Shortage | Facebook (Representational Image)

Panvel: With residents continuing to grapple with water shortages, Panvel Municipal Corporation's Leader of Opposition Arvind Mhatre has demanded that the city be allocated at least 30 million litres per day (MLD) from Morbe dam, which currently supplies water to Navi Mumbai.

Guardian Minister Bharat Gogawale Holds Special Meeting Over Panvel Water Crisis

The demand was raised at a special meeting convened by Raigad district Guardian Minister Bharat Gogawale at his office on Monday to discuss Panvel's growing water requirements. Mhatre submitted a detailed representation outlining 17 demands and proposed measures to address the city's water crisis.

One of the key demands was to secure a minimum allocation of 30 MLD from Morbe dam in Khalapur taluka. Mhatre also sought cancellation of the permission granted to a developer in 2018 to draw water from the dam, arguing that the available water should instead be diverted to meet the needs of Panvel's residents.

Guardian Minister Directs Officials To Initiate Immediate Action

According to Mhatre, Gogawale accepted the demand and directed officials to initiate immediate action in this regard.

Mhatre also drew attention to alternative water sources, including Jambhivali dam, Ove Camp dam, Usaran dam and the Poshir water project. He said he had personally visited these locations to assess their potential for meeting Panvel's water requirements.

Responding to the proposals, Gogawale assured that he would hold a meeting with the Chief Minister to discuss the utilisation of these water sources exclusively for Panvel's residents.

The meeting also discussed various water supply schemes that could be implemented and other long-term measures required to ensure adequate water availability for the rapidly growing city.

The meeting was attended by MP Shrirang Barne, MLAs Prashant Thakur and Vikrant Patil, Panvel Mayor Nitin Patil, Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, corporators Haresh Keni, Tushar Patil, Ramdas Shewale and advocate Prathamesh Soman, along with senior officials from the Water Resources Department, CIDCO, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran and MIDC.

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