Navi Mumbai Rotary Clubs Organise ‘End Polio Now’ Car Rally With 70 Volunteers To Promote Awareness On National Immunisation Day |

Navi Mumbai: Reinforcing the need for continued efforts towards a polio-free world, Rotary clubs across Navi Mumbai organised an ‘End Polio Now’ awareness car rally on Sunday, November 22, to mark National Immunisation Day.

20 Cars And 70 Volunteers Participate In Polio Awareness Campaign

The campaign saw 20 cars carrying around 70 Rotarians and volunteers travel across the city, spreading awareness about the importance of timely polio vaccination.

The rally was flagged off at 9.30 am from Sector 5, CBD Belapur, by Immediate Past District Governor Harsh Makol, in the presence of representatives from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's (NMMC) health department.

Rally Covers Major Navi Mumbai Nodes With Traffic Police And Civic Support

The convoy passed through Belapur, Nerul, Sanpada, Vashi, Koparkhairane and Ghansoli before concluding at Airoli. The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police provided traffic coordination and escort support, while the civic body extended support to the awareness drive.

To ensure the campaign reached a wider audience, participants wore red T-shirts carrying ‘End Polio Now’ messages, while the vehicles were decorated with campaign banners. Three cars equipped with sound systems played the Pulse Polio awareness jingle provided by the NMMC, urging residents to ensure that children receive polio drops as part of the immunisation programme.

Rotary Clubs Unite To Strengthen Public Health And Immunisation Efforts

The rally brought together members of various Rotary clubs in Navi Mumbai, highlighting the role of voluntary organisations in supporting public health initiatives and complementing government immunisation efforts.

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Rotary launched its PolioPlus programme in 1985, which subsequently helped catalyse the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1988, in partnership with the World Health Organization, UNICEF and other organisations. The initiative has since contributed to protecting billions of children through immunisation.

The rally concluded in Airoli with an interaction and group photographs involving participating Rotarians. Organisers said the initiative was aimed at sustaining public awareness and reinforcing the message that efforts to eradicate polio must continue until every child is protected.

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