Palghar MLA Rajendra Gavit | File Pic

Palghar, Maharashtra: Political differences between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its Mahayuti alliance partner Shiv Sena have come to the forefront in Palghar district following a public confrontation between BJP district president Bharat Rajput and Shiv Sena MLA Rajendra Gavit during the Sansad Krida Mahotsav on November 22.

The exchange took place in the presence of Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik and several senior officials. The dispute subsequently intensified, with Rajput demanding Gavit’s resignation on moral grounds over the alleged involvement of his son in the September assault case at Relief Hospital in Palghar.

Verbal Confrontation During Sporting Event

The Sansad Krida Mahotsav, which began on November 19 and has reportedly attracted more than 47,000 participants, became the setting for an unexpected political confrontation on Sunday.

The disagreement arose while Naik was seated between Rajput and Gavit on the dais. According to Gavit, Rajput questioned his presence at a BJP-organised event despite his affiliation with the Shiv Sena.

Gavit maintained that he had attended the programme following invitations from Naik and Palghar MP Dr. Hemant Savara.

The exchange escalated into a heated argument, prompting the Guardian Minister to intervene and calm both leaders.

The incident occurred in the presence of several dignitaries, including Dr. Savara, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Manoj Ranade, Vasai-Virar Municipal Commissioner Prithviraj B. P., and Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh.

A video of the confrontation subsequently circulated, bringing attention to differences between the two alliance partners at the district level.

Leaders Exchange Allegations

Following the incident, Gavit alleged that Rajput had used abusive language while questioning his participation in the programme. He also accused the BJP district president of interfering in the Relief Hospital assault case and influencing the registration of an FIR against Shiv Sena functionaries.

Gavit further claimed that Rajput had contacted a doctor associated with the hospital case on 18 occasions and alleged that his son, Rohit Gavit, had been deliberately implicated.

Rajput rejected these allegations and presented a different account of the confrontation.

According to Rajput, Gavit had made derogatory remarks about him to the Guardian Minister, describing him as an "actor" and accusing him of falsely implicating Shiv Sena workers in the hospital case.

Rajput denied using abusive language or interfering in the investigation. He challenged Gavit to provide evidence of the alleged communication with the doctor and questioned the source of the call records referred to by the legislator.

He also accused Gavit of repeatedly criticising the BJP despite the party's support for him in the past, claiming that such statements were damaging relations within the Mahayuti alliance.

Rajput Calls for Gavit’s Resignation

The disagreement took a further political turn on November 23 when Rajput publicly demanded Gavit’s resignation through social media.

Referring to the alleged involvement of Gavit’s son in the Relief Hospital assault case, Rajput stated that the legislator should accept moral responsibility and step down from his position as MLA.

Rajput maintained that the BJP was a disciplined political organisation and denied any deliberate attempt to insult Gavit during the sporting programme.

Relief Hospital Assault Case Returns to Focus

The political confrontation has once again brought attention to the September 6 assault case at Relief Hospital in Palghar.

The incident allegedly involved Shiv Sena functionaries and supporters assaulting hospital employees following a disagreement over medical treatment and bills concerning injured Dahi Handi participants.

Rohit Gavit, son of MLA Rajendra Gavit, and suspended Shiv Sena district president Kundan Sankhe are among the accused in the case.

On November 7, a Palghar court rejected the bail applications of 11 accused, including Sankhe and Rohit Gavit, who were in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Sankhe was shifted from judicial custody to the government-run Sir J. J. Hospital in Mumbai on November 21 for further medical treatment.

Sankhe has filed a fresh application seeking regular bail, while Rohit Gavit has moved an application seeking discharge from the case.

Both applications are scheduled to be heard before the Palghar Sessions Court on November 25, 2026.

The allegations against the accused remain subject to judicial proceedings.

Political Differences Raise Concerns Over Alliance Coordination

The public confrontation has brought district-level differences between the BJP and Shiv Sena into sharper focus despite their participation in the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

What began as a disagreement over attendance at a public programme has developed into a broader political controversy involving allegations of personal misconduct, interference in a criminal case and questions of accountability.

The presence of the Guardian Minister, elected representatives and senior administrative officials during the exchange has added to the significance of the incident.

Although Naik intervened to prevent further escalation at the venue, the subsequent statements by both leaders indicate that the dispute remains unresolved.

With the next hearing in the Relief Hospital case scheduled for November 25, the controversy is likely to remain a subject of political discussion in Palghar.

The developments have also raised questions about the ability of the two alliance partners to maintain effective coordination at the district level.

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